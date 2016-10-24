Final debate on tap in Pennsylvania's tight US Senate race

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and Democrat Katie McGinty are meeting for their last debate with just two weeks left in Pennsylvania's neck-and-neck race that could help determine Senate control.
Monday night's hourlong debate at Temple University will be televised live on Philadelphia TV station WPVI and made available to stations in other media markets.
The first-term Toomey is among the Senate's most endangered Republicans as the GOP struggles to hold onto its 54-46 Senate majority. He is running for re-election in a Democratic-leaning state after compiling one of Congress' most conservative voting records.
McGinty is aligned with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Toomey is not endorsing GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Toomey and McGinty met in a debate taped last week in Pittsburgh. The election is Nov. 8.
