In session's final hours, some measures approved, others die

Pennsylvania lawmakers worked late into the night Wednesday in a rush to wrap up dozens of bills on what was expected to be their final day of votes in the two-year legislative session.
Bills that did not pass Wednesday will die when the legislative session ends Nov. 30, barring an 11th-hour decision by House or Senate leaders to schedule additional voting days.
A look at what was occurring on some of the more closely watched proposals pending in the General Assembly:
---
ABORTION LIMITS
The Senate has not acted on a House bill that would ban elective abortions after 20 weeks, compared to 24 weeks under current law. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has threatened to veto it.
---
CASINO TAXES/GAMBLING
The House has not acted on Senate legislation approved Wednesday to temporarily extend a decade-old requirement mandating that Pennsylvania's 12 casinos pay tens of millions of dollars to their host communities. In a Sept. 30 decision, the Supreme Court gave lawmakers four months to replace a tax that it deemed unconstitutional.
Also, the Senate has not acted on House-approved legislation to expand online casino-style gambling to casino-run websites and to newly created airport gambling parlors.
---
LOCAL POLICE RADAR
The House has not acted on a Senate bill that would permit all of Pennsylvania's municipal police departments to use radar to catch speeders. Currently, only the Pennsylvania State Police are allowed to use such devices in the state.
---
LIABILITY FOR CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE
The House has not acted on a Senate bill that would lift time limits for some perpetrators of child sexual abuse to be sued by their victims and prosecuted by authorities. A bone of contention was the Senate's rejection of a provision approved overwhelmingly by the House to retroactively restore the ability of former child victims to sue for damages if they are now older than the current legal age limit of 30.
---
LOCAL FIREARMS ORDINANCES
The House has not acted on a Senate bill designed to make it easier for gun owners and organizations like the National Rifle Association to challenge cities' firearms ordinances in court. Wolf has threatened to veto it.
---
OPIOID ADDICTION
Lawmakers sent a package of bills to Wolf's desk Wednesday designed to fight addiction to powerful prescription painkillers. The bills would limit the opioid quantities prescribed to emergency room patients to seven days, except in certain situations; and limit the opioid quantities prescribed to minors to seven days, except in certain medical situations; and require prescribers to check the state's prescription drug monitoring database every time before they prescribe opioids, instead of just for first-time patients.
The Senate has not taken a final vote on a House bill that would require insurance parity for prescriptions for abuse-resistant painkillers whose effectiveness in curbing abuse is unclear.
---
PUBLIC PENSIONS
By early evening Wednesday, House and Senate votes were still expected on legislation sought by Republican lawmakers to reduce traditional pension plans for newly hired state government and public school employees in favor of plans that rely in part on a 401(k)-style benefit. The changes would not yield any short-term pension obligation savings for the state and school districts, but supporters say it would help shield them from spikes in pension obligations in the future.
---
POLICE BODY CAMERAS/DASHCAMS
The House has not acted on Senate legislation that would let police departments across the state refuse public requests for copies of video recordings by officers, unless a court orders the release. The bill would exempt recordings from body cameras and dashboard cameras from public records requests in Pennsylvania. Wolf has not endorsed the bill.
---
POLICE SHOOTINGS-PUBLIC INFORMATION
The Senate has not taken a final vote on a House bill that would create rules for when police officers can be identified while they are being investigated for firing a weapon or use of force that results in death or serious injury. The proposal mandates release of the officer's name if he or she is charged with a crime.
---
SANCTUARY CITIES
The House has not acted on a Senate bill that would cut off state law enforcement grants to municipal governments that prohibit police from honoring requests by federal immigration authorities to hold someone in police custody who is suspected of being in the country illegally. Wolf's office is noncommittal on the bill.
