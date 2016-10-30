Judge rejects appeal in newborn's 2011 death

A judge has ruled that a third-degree murder conviction against a western Pennsylvania man convicted in the death of his infant daughter will stand.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2e1bJJR ) reports that Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani rejected an appeal from 30-year-old Clayton Mibroda after a brief hearing Friday.
Mibroda was convicted in the death of 20-day-old Natalee two days after Christmas in 2011. A coroner ruled that she died of head and chest injuries.
Mibroda, who blamed the child's mother, argued in his appeal that his conviction was contrary to evidence presented during his 2013 trial.
His court-appointed attorney said Friday that he found no basis for an additional appeal. Mibroda said that he wanted to continue appealing but was told he must hire a private attorney or represent himself.
