Bicyclist killed after riding off ramp on college campus

Officials say a bicyclist has died after he rode his bike off a loading ramp, landed wrong and fell onto the concrete on a college campus in central Pennsylvania.
LNP reports (http://bit.ly/2f87KgK ) police were called to the rear of a fitness center on the Franklin & Marshall College campus in Lancaster on Monday evening.
Police Lt. Michael Bradley says medical crews worked on the man for roughly 25 minutes but were unable to revive him.
Officials say police haven't identified the man yet but that they suspect he is 19. They say the man had been with two others at the time.
College officials say the 19-year-old wasn't a student or employee.
Comments