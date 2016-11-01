Police: 2 officers injured responding to domestic dispute

Police say two officers were hurt while responding to a domestic incident in a Pittsburgh suburb.
Police say they were called to an Ambridge home late Monday. Investigators say they were unsuccessful in separating several people.
Police say one officer suffered a back injury and another suffered an ankle injury while trying to resolve the situation. The officers were treated at a hospital and have been released.
Police Chief James Mann tells WTAE-TV multiple people were hit with stun guns and had to be pepper-sprayed after they jumped on the officers' backs and refused to listen.
Mann says one person tried to pull a gun during his arrest.
Investigators say alcohol contributed to the situation.
