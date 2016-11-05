Police: 3 computers of Clinton campaign workers stolen

Police are investigating the theft of three laptop computers from a car belonging to Hillary Clinton campaign workers in Philadelphia.
Police say four males had parked their car on a street near Interstate 95 and the Delaware River around 8 p.m. Friday and gone to a restaurant in the popular Northern Liberties neighborhood.
They returned at about 9:15 p.m. and found the rear passenger window broken and three backpacks gone, each containing a computer and other items.
Police say the computers may have contained campaign scheduling information. The Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security were notified.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the bags were in plain view and the car wasn't marked as a Clinton campaign vehicle, so it was probably a "crime of opportunity."
