The Latest on the Philadelphia transit strike (all times local):
8: 15 p.m.
Philadelphia's striking transit union says it "can't get anywhere" during negotiations because management is pinning its hopes on getting a court injunction to end the strike.
Transport Workers Union local president Willie Brown Saturday night accused the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority of relying on the courts to end the strike, which began Tuesday, rather bargaining on pensions and other issues.
Brown called on management to stop stalling.
SEPTA late Friday filed a request for a court injunction, saying the strike is threatening public safety and will interfere with Election Day voting. A judge delayed a ruling and will take additional testimony on Monday.
The union's 4,700 workers walked off the job after midnight Monday, shutting down transit service that provides about 900,000 rides a day.
Talks between Philadelphia's transit agency and the union representing striking workers have been continuing this weekend, but there's no word on any progress.
A spokesman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said the two sides met Friday night and more talks were expected Saturday.
The union's 4,700 workers walked off the job after midnight Monday, shutting down transit service that provides about 900,000 rides a day. Pensions, work rules and health care costs are among the issues on the bargaining table.
A judge is scheduled to hear more arguments Monday on SEPTA's bid to force an end to the walkout on the grounds that it endangers public health and safety as well as the right of residents to vote in Tuesday's election.
