Man gets new death penalty trial in disabled woman's torture

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says a man deserves a new death penalty trial for his role in the torture death of a mentally disabled woman.
The court says 27-year-old Melvin Knight was rightly convicted, but wrongly sentenced to death for the killing of 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty in a dingy Greensburg apartment in February 2010.
The court says the jury should have been told that Knight had no criminal record and allowed to consider that as a mitigating factor before sentencing him to death.
A new Westmoreland County jury must now consider whether Knight, one of six people convicted in Daugherty's death and the person who actually fatally stabbed her, deserves the death penalty or just life in prison for first-degree murder.
