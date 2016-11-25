Tanker crashes, burns on I-81, crews search for fatalities

Crews were continuing to search for possible fatalities after a tanker truck overturned and burned on Interstate 81 in south-central Pennsylvania.
State police say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday in Greene Township, Franklin County. That's near Chambersburg, about 50 miles southwest of Harrisburg.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about 12 hours while PennDOT crews repaired the road and investigators examined and cleared the wreckage.
The driver of the truck wasn't immediately found and police weren't sure if he was killed and had his remains obscured by the fiery wreckage or somehow left the scene.
Fayetteville Deputy Fire Chief Brady Brumbaugh says authorities aren't sure what kind of flammable load the truck was carrying, or even whether another vehicle might have been involved in the crash.
