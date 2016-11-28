Fire crews knock down blaze at Montgomery County lumber mill

It took several hours for firefighters from surrounding communities to extinguish a large blaze at a lumber mill in Montgomery County.
WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2fDuT9e ) fire crews were dispatched to Bean's Lumber Company in Royersford around 6:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of the fire.
Tanker engines from local fire departments helped to bring the flames under control shortly before 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Horses that were kept in a nearby barn all escaped unharmed.
Fire officials have determined that the building is a total loss. The mill uses lumber to make furniture.
It's unclear what sparked the blaze. An investigation is ongoing.
