Keys, lightbulbs tied to Thomas Edison go up for auction

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV Pause

2:36 Barkley learns from fumble, puts it in his past

1:58 Franklin talks complimentary football

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9