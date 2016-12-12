Double bank robbery suspect jailed after airport arrest

A double bank robbery suspect has been jailed after his arrest at Pittsburgh International Airport, where he was awaiting a flight to his hometown in Florida.
Online court records don't list an attorney for 68-year-old Robert Charles Stiver who was arrested Saturday afternoon waiting for a flight to Pompano Beach.
Harmar Township police have charged Stiver with robbing a First Commonwealth Bank branch on Friday and an Allegheny Valley Bank branch in Shaler Township on Nov. 2. Both are suburbs a few miles east of Pittsburgh.
The FBI and Allegheny County police assisted in those investigations.
Stiver faces a preliminary hearing Dec. 29 in the Shaler heist and Dec. 19 for the Harmar robbery.
