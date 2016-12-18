Man rescued after being trapped in crashed SUV for hours

Authorities say a man was rescued after being trapped in his crashed sport utility vehicle for 11 or 12 hours in northeastern Pennsylvania.
State police in Luzerne County said the 52-year-old man was working overnight at Humboldt Industrial Park and never made it home to Warrior Run on Saturday morning.
After family members contacted police Saturday afternoon, troopers tracked his phone to the area around Interstate 81. Cpl. Jere Ustonofski said he spotted tire tracks in the snow on the median and followed them, finding the SUV at the bottom of an embankment at about 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the victim was pinned and unable to reach his phone but was conscious. He was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with what were believed to be minor injuries.
Comments