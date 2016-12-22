I-95 expansion work finished in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania's Transportation Department is giving motorists an early Christmas gift in Philadelphia.
Workers have completed the Interstate 95 expansion project between the Cottman and Bridge Street interchanges in the city's Tacony section.
Traffic has crawled for 3½ years as workers widened I-95 from three to four lanes in each direction. The work also included rebuilding seven bridges, adding retaining walls and constructing ramps.
Relief is short-lived. More road construction projects are planned.
