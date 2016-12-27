Police: Man robbed office of famed Philadelphia restaurateur

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who broke into an award-winning Philadelphia restauranteur's offices earlier this month and stole several items.
Surveillance video released Monday shows the suspect forcing his way into the side door of the Starr Restaurants office building in Philadelphia's Old City section around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 9.
The offices are home to renowned chef and restaurateur Stephen Starr.
Police say the suspect made off with a Sirius/XM radio and an X2 Carbon Lenovo laptop computer. Video shows the man entering and exiting the building with a white trash bag.
The suspect is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. He had a full beard and was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, a black baseball hat and sunglasses.
