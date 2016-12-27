Shots fired in western Pennsylvania nightclub, man arrested

Police have arrested a 27-year-old western Pennsylvania man after they say he fired several gunshots inside a nightclub in suburban Pittsburgh, reportedly wounding one man.
Anthony Lamar Williams was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and several other offenses connected to the early Monday morning incident at The Galaxy in Homewood.
Police say Williams opened fire at the bar around 1 a.m., causing a security guard to use a stun gun to subdue him.
The Wilkinsburg man allegedly dropped a stolen .22-caliber pistol before fleeing. Two other firearms were also recovered at the scene.
Later, a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at UPMC Presbyterian hospital claiming he was in The Galaxy when the shots were fired.
It's unclear if Williams has an attorney who could comment.
