Pennsylvania

December 27, 2016 9:14 PM

4 arrested after disturbance at Philadelphia shopping mall

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

A disturbance at a northeast Philadelphia shopping mall has led to the arrest of four people.

Police responded to the Philadelphia Mills mall Tuesday evening for a report of a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance.

Four people were arrested. Police say one person tried to attack an officer who was working to disperse the crowd.

No injuries were reported.

Police tell WPVI-TV that the gathering was planned on the mobile messaging app Snapchat.

The incident comes after a number of disturbances were reported at malls around the country on Monday. Most of those also involved large groups of juveniles.

Related content

Pennsylvania

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos