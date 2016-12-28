Pennsylvania

December 28, 2016 6:34 AM

NYC police ID father, son killed in Bronx highway crash

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Authorities have released the names of the father and son who died along with a third man when the pickup truck they were riding in was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on a New York City highway.

The New York Police Department says 51-year-old Henry Walker of Livingston, New Jersey, had stopped his pickup behind a tractor-trailer that had stopped in the center lane of the Cross Bronx Expressway near Jerome Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a second tractor-trailer failed to stop in time and rear-ended the pickup, wedging it underneath the stopped truck.

Walker was killed, along with his son, Khalil Walker of Tobbyhanna, Pennsylvania, and a 58-year-old man whose name hasn't been released.

Two other people riding in the pickup were injured, as were three people in two other vehicles.

