1 man killed, 2 firefighters hurt in Philadelphia house fire

A man is dead and two firefighters have suffered minor injuries following an early morning blaze inside a Philadelphia home.
WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2iqdxzr ) the flames broke out around 3:30 Wednesday morning at a home in the Fishtown section of the city. Officials tell the station says firefighters found a 50-yearold man lying unconscious on the floor in a room on the top floor. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition and later pronounced dead.
Two firefighters were cut on the head while battling the fire.
Investigators are working to determine a cause.
Comments