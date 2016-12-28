Pennsylvania

December 28, 2016 6:44 AM

1 man killed, 2 firefighters hurt in Philadelphia house fire

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

A man is dead and two firefighters have suffered minor injuries following an early morning blaze inside a Philadelphia home.

WPVI-TV reports (http://6abc.cm/2iqdxzr ) the flames broke out around 3:30 Wednesday morning at a home in the Fishtown section of the city. Officials tell the station says firefighters found a 50-yearold man lying unconscious on the floor in a room on the top floor. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

Two firefighters were cut on the head while battling the fire.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

Pennsylvania

