Trooper shooting suspect's Facebook page plugs 'dead cop'

The Facebook page of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a first-year Pennsylvania trooper included an obscene message about dead police.
About a week before Christmas, a message posted to 32-year-old Jason Robison's Facebook page used an obscenity to refer to police and added, "The only good cop is a dead cop."
Twenty-three-year-old state police Trooper Landon Weaver was killed responding to a domestic complaint Friday night in Huntingdon County, in central Pennsylvania. An overnight manhunt for the suspect ended Saturday morning when police found Robison at an unoccupied mobile home in the area.
Authorities say state police shot and killed Robison when he refused commands and threatened officers.
The post about dead police has since been deleted from Robison's page.
Weaver graduated from the state police academy in June.
