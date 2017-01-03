Man found stabbed in Pennsylvania home was ex-deputy in Ohio

A 74-year-old man found fatally stabbed in his western Pennsylvania home was retired from working as a deputy sheriff in Ohio.
James Martin was found dead Saturday morning in his Butler home by a female friend who came by for a breakfast date. She is the last person known to have spoken with Martin. She says they spoke at 2 p.m. Friday.
Lt. Eric Hermick says the house was ransacked and some items were taken, but the number and type of stab wounds indicate "anger and rage" on the part of Martin's attacker.
The Butler County coroner says Martin suffered stab wounds to his head, neck, chest and back. There was no sign of forced entry.
Pennsylvania State Police haven't said where or when James Martin worked in Ohio.
Comments