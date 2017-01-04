NY police find location of blast near Pennsylvania border

New York State Police say they're continuing to investigate an explosion near the Pennsylvania border that was felt in communities in both states.
Troopers say they started receiving calls late last Saturday afternoon reporting an explosion in an area in rural Tioga (ty-OH'-guh) County, on the Pennsylvania border just west of Binghamton. Police searched the area but found nothing.
When troopers resumed the search on New Year's Day they learned that an unknown type of explosive substance was detonated in a field in the town of Tioga, New York. Police say there was no damage other than a hole in the ground.
State police and FBI bomb squads collected evidence, which is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia for analysis.
