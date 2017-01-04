NY police find location of blast near Pennsylvania border

1:01 Penn State players walk off the field after Rose Bowl Pause

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate bring Penn State, USC fans together

0:43 USC is presented with the Rose Bowl trophy

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up