Punctured tanker dumps 3,500 gallons of gas along Rt. 66

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made Pause

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

1:02 Rings trailer

0:24 Saquon Barkley thanks seniors for keeping the program together

0:24 Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears