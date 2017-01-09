Pennsylvania

January 9, 2017 6:21 AM

Punctured tanker dumps 3,500 gallons of gas along Rt. 66

The Associated Press
GREENSBURG, Pa.

Emergency responders in western Pennsylvania were able to prevent an estimated 3,500 gallons of gasoline from contaminating a major source of drinking water for Westmoreland County.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2iTuXVH ) the gas flowed from a tanker truck that ruptured along Route 66 in Salem Township just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The truck had just left the Sunoco Logistics Partners fuel terminal when the tanker portion of the vehicle separated from the front of the tractor-trailer. Gas started flowing into a catch basin that leads to a tributary of Beaver Run Reservoir.

Bob Rosatti, chief of the Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department, says emergency crews dug a series of dams to contain the gasoline before it reached the creek.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident.

Related content

Pennsylvania

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos