Out-of-service SEPTA bus flips on its side

Tow trucks have managed to right a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus that had flipped on its side.
SEPTA says the bus was out of service and was being driven by a mechanic after it was repaired when it overturned in the eastbound lanes on Woodhaven Road around 3:45 a.m. Monday.
The mechanic crawled through the broken windshield and was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The shuttle bus usually serves SEPTA's Cornwells Heights station.
The accident is under investigation.
