Pennsylvania

January 9, 2017 6:51 AM

Out-of-service SEPTA bus flips on its side

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Tow trucks have managed to right a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus that had flipped on its side.

SEPTA says the bus was out of service and was being driven by a mechanic after it was repaired when it overturned in the eastbound lanes on Woodhaven Road around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

The mechanic crawled through the broken windshield and was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The shuttle bus usually serves SEPTA's Cornwells Heights station.

The accident is under investigation.

