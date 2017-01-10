2 alleged victims testify in sex case against former coach

A teen girl and another woman have testified that a former grade school basketball coach in Williamsport sexually abused them when they were children.
Thirty-six-year-old Kelli Vassallo was held for court on Monday on charges including aggravated assault and corruption of minors.
Vassallo has been suspended from her job as a teacher in the Williamsport Area School District, where she previously coached grade school basketball and softball.
Her attorney argued unsuccessfully to dismiss charges in the case of the older alleged victim.
One girl said she was 13 when Vassallo began kissing her after she went to her for help. The other alleged victim is now 24. She testified that the relationship began when she was 17.
She was charged last month and is free on $50,000 bail.
