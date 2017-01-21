Thousands expected at women's march in Philadelphia

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the Women's March on Philadelphia a day after Republican Donald Trump's inauguration as president.
The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Organizers in Philadelphia say it's a demonstration in support of the rights of women and America's diverse communities following a presidential election in which many groups were demonized. They say the marches are intended to unify the diverse communities in an effort to protect the rights of all.
The march in Philadelphia is scheduled to start at Logan Square and proceed a half-mile down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval, where a rally is scheduled.
