Allentown police: Machete-wielding robberies may be related

Police say two convenience store robberies in eastern Pennsylvania involved a machete to threaten clerks.
Allentown police say the first robbery targeted a 7-Eleven about 3:45 a.m. Saturday. That incident involved a single suspect whose face was covered when he ran away with an unspecified amount of cash.
At almost the same time Sunday, two men with their faces covered robbed a Speedway store. One of those suspects also had a machete before the suspects got away with cash.
Assistant Police Chief Gail Struss says police say the similar weapon and time frame of both robberies make investigators think they may be related.
Nobody's been arrested in either heist.
