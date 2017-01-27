Pennsylvania

January 27, 2017 8:46 AM

Woman, man charged with making teen drug deal collateral

The Associated Press
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa.

A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with holding a 15-year-old boy as collateral while they forced his 16-year-old brother to go and buy some marijuana for them.

Forty-five-year-old Edna Clinton, of Wrightsville, was charged last month with false imprisonment and corruption of minors. But Wrightsville police on Thursday announced they've filed the same charges against 44-year-old Paul Clark, of Strasburg, who had yet to be arrested.

Police say Clinton asked the older teen to buy $60 worth of marijuana, then had Clark drive both teens to the site of the deal. That's where police say the suspects forced the 15-year-old to remain in the car until his brother returned with the dope.

Clinton's attorney didn't immediately return a call for comment Friday. Clark doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.

Related content

Pennsylvania

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos