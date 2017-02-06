Pedestrian gunned down on Pittsburgh street

Police say a pedestrian was shot and killed on a Pittsburgh street after getting into a confrontation with a passenger in a ride-share van.
The shooting occurred early Sunday on Cooperfield Avenue.
Police say 28-year-old Donald Ketter Jr. was walking when 37-year-old Derek Vasos of Carrick shot him. Police say Vasos made the Uber driver flee the scene and the driver complied, but contacted police as soon as Vasos got out of the van.
Police located the van and arrested Vasos.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Vasos, who remained in custody awaiting arraignment on Monday. He's charged with criminal homicide, witness intimidation and making terroristic threats.
