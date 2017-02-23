Pennsylvania

February 23, 2017 7:56 PM

Police: 'No evidence' Somali native's beating was hate crime

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh police say there's no evidence yet that the beating of a Somali immigrant cab driver was a hate crime.

The man, whose name isn't being released, was critically injured and may have been robbed before he was found about 5 a.m. Tuesday in the city's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

Assistant Police Chief Lavonnie Bickerstaff says there's "no evidence" the incident was a hate crime, and said police continued to investigate. The victim was driving a zTrip cab when he was attacked.

Betty Cruz, director of Change Agency, an organization that helps advance immigrant integration, says the victim is a member of Pittsburgh's Somali Bantu and Muslim communities.

Bickerstaff spoke at a news conference called at the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, where the victim's family also discussed the beating.

