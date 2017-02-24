C&O Canal's Cumberland visitor center closing for 2 weeks

The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park says its Cumberland visitor center is closing for about two weeks for heating and air-conditioning repairs.
The park said in a statement Thursday that the closure will begin Sunday.
The center is inside the Western Maryland Railway Station, which also houses the Allegany County tourism visitor center. Park officials say that office will also be closed.
Cumberland is the western terminus of the C&O Canal, which parallels the Potomac River for about 185 miles between the western Maryland city and Washington, D.C. The canal towpath is a popular hiking and biking trail.
The towpath connects in Cumberland to the Great Allegheny Passage, a hiker-biker trail to Pittsburgh.
