Shooting leaves 1 dead and 1 critically injured

Authorities in Philadelphia say a shooting has left one person dead and another injured.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say a man and a 14-year-old boy were shot while in a car. Investigators say the pair fled from the shots and then crashed into a pole.
Police say the man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead about half an hour later.
Authorities say the 14-year-old remains in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Neither has been identified.
Police have not made any arrests. An investigation is ongoing.
Comments