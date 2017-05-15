Pennsylvania

May 15, 2017 8:23 AM

6th person charged in abuse of victim at 'furry' parties

The Associated Press
PERKASIE, Pa.

A 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman is the sixth person charged with sexually assaulting a boy who prosecutors previously said was targeted at "furry" parties where people wore animal costumes.

Paige Wren Tasker, of Mechanicsburg, is accused of sexually abusing the boy in bed in 2015 at the Monroe County home of David Parker. The state attorney general says the boy was 14 when Tasker abused him, but didn't say whether she also participate in the furry parties.

Parker, 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske, of Quakertown, and three others in Pennsylvania and Virginia have also been charged with abusing the boy as far back at 2009. Fenske's attorney say his client in innocent; the others have yet to respond.

Tasker was charged Sunday and remains in the Monroe County jail. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech 0:40

College lacrosse team in New York makes entrance to Trump speech
Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash 0:42

Woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
Man, young boy injured in crash 0:27

Man, young boy injured in crash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos