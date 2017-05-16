Civil rights lawyer poised to become Philadelphia's next DA

In this April 26, 2017 photo shown is Democrat candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney Michael Untermeyer appearing in a debate sponsored by WHYY and the NAACP in Philadelphia. The typically sedate race for Philadelphia District Attorney has become an intriguing contest this year as eight newcomers vie for a job that helps shape city policy on sanctuary cities, police use of force and prison reform. They hope to succeed Democrat Seth Williams, who goes on trial next month in a federal bribery case. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Tom Gralish