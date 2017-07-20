Pennsylvania

July 20, 2017 3:30 AM

Police: Man facing charges after 14-year-old boy killed

The Associated Press
READING, Pa.

Police say the have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Pennsylvania.

Reading police Sgt. Darrin Dougherty says an officer was patrolling a neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he heard several gunshots. The officer ran toward the sound and found Bruce Criddell Jr. dead.

Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested at a home in Reading Wednesday night in connection with Criddell's death. He has been charged with first and third-degree murder.

Dougherty says police have not determined a motive in the shooting.

