Police: Man facing charges after 14-year-old boy killed

Police say the have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Pennsylvania.
Reading police Sgt. Darrin Dougherty says an officer was patrolling a neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he heard several gunshots. The officer ran toward the sound and found Bruce Criddell Jr. dead.
Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested at a home in Reading Wednesday night in connection with Criddell's death. He has been charged with first and third-degree murder.
Dougherty says police have not determined a motive in the shooting.
