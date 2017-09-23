Evidence of invasive grass carp signals threat to Lake Erie

Janice Kerns, left, and Anne Marie Gorman, both with the Ohio DNR, net fish after a brief electric shock is administered to the water. Researchers in the Great Lakes region have found new evidence that invasive grass carp are spawning near the mouth of a river that flows into Lake Erie. The discovery of more grass carp eggs this summer in a northern Ohio river points to what some scientists believe is a growing danger. The Blade via AP Jetta Fraser