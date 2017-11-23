Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead, 2 others wounded

Authorities say one man was killed and two other people were wounded in a triple shooting in Philadelphia.
The shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of South 66th Street. But a motive remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Authorities say a 27-year-old man who was shot several times was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.
The two other victims — a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman — both remained hospitalized Thursday.
The man was shot several times and was in critical condition, while the woman was shot twice in her right leg and was in stable condition.
