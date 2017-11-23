Pennsylvania

Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead, 2 others wounded

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 10:15 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHIA

Authorities say one man was killed and two other people were wounded in a triple shooting in Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of South 66th Street. But a motive remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Authorities say a 27-year-old man who was shot several times was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The two other victims — a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman — both remained hospitalized Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man was shot several times and was in critical condition, while the woman was shot twice in her right leg and was in stable condition.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland

    Penn State safety Marcus Allen said he felt bad about the loss of safety Troy Apke for the first half against Maryland after a targeting penalty against Nebraska. He promised to play his heart out for his fellow safety.

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland 0:35

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland
Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women
Official A Wrinkle in Time US Trailer 2:25

Official A Wrinkle in Time US Trailer

View More Video