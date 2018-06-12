State police investigating alleged Juniata County kidnapping, sexual assault

State police at Lewistown are investigating after a teen said she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and dropped off miles from her home.
The 16-year-old girl was found at the McDonald’s at the Walmart Plaza in Grantville Township, Mifflin County, about three hours after she was last seen at her home in the Mifflin borough of Juniata County, on May 27, according to a Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers release.
When she was located, police said she was hysterical and crying. The teen reportedly told troopers she had been struck on the head and dropped off at the McDonald's. She also said she believed she was sexually assaulted.
According to a Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers release, the girl told police she was outside her home at about 4 p.m. when a black truck pulled into the alley behind her home. A white man with a dark beard wearing a black hat asked her if she knew how to get to Lewistown. The man then allegedly got out of the truck and hit her on the head. She reportedly told police she blacked out then woke up in the back seat of the truck. She said she went back to sleep, and woke up at the McDonald's, about 16 miles from her home, where the man let her out of the truck and drove away.
The teen was able to make contact with family at 7:44 p.m. when she called her mother.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
