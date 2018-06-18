Woman injured in vehicle crash with train in Huntingdon County

A woman was injured Wednesday in Huntingdon County when police say her vehicle was struck by a freight train.
According to state police at Huntingdon, the woman, a 60-year-old from Mapleton Depot, drove her 2007 Volkswagen Jetta around a crossing gate and into the path of a westbound Northfolk Southern freight train at 3:20 p.m. on state Route 22/William Penn Highway at Jacob's Crossing in Henderson Township.
Police say the train struck the driver's side of the vehicle and pushed it about 150 yards down the track. The woman, who police did not name, was conscious and responsive at the scene and was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries.
The car sustained extensive damage, and damage to the train was minimal, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
