Wife's tip leads to 21 child porn charges against Huntingdon County man

A tip from an estranged wife led state police to charge a Huntingdon County man with 21 counts of child pornography on Friday.
State police at Huntingdon were called by the wife of Ryan Edgar Quinones, 40, of Mapleton, after she discovered a CD among his belongings at their residence, which she believed contained child porn.
Upon reviewing the images on the disk, police say they discovered numerous images of children in various states of nudity. Among those images, police said, were 21 of children in sexual acts.
Police reportedly obtained search warrants two different search warrants and seized items at both locations.
Quinones was arraigned before Huntingdon County District Judge Douglas Gummo on $100,000 unsecured bail.
His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.
