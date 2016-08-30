Police seeking Pennsylvania man charged with kidnapping wife

State police are searching for a man charged with kidnapping his wife at gunpoint and threatening to harm her.
Troopers from the Washington, Pennsylvania barracks say 47-year-old Kevin Ewing kidnapped his wife from a residence in West Finley Township about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police have revealed few details about why that occurred, but online court records show they have an arrest warrant for Ewing on kidnapping, terroristic threats, weapons charges and other crimes.
Police say Ewing's 48-year-old wife, Tierne (TEER'-nee), has a protection-from-abuse order against him and he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say the couple is traveling in a gray 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Pennsylvania license plate KCS2340.
Police confirmed they were still searching for the couple after 8 a.m.
