Philly police find vehicle, not driver in motorcycle death

Philadelphia police say they've found the other vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a motorcyclist, but are still looking for the driver.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says officers following a trail of antifreeze and motor oil about five blocks to where they found a sport-utility vehicle parked in a driveway. The vehicle had heavy damage to its front end and its air bags were deployed, which is why police suspect it was involved in Tuesday night's hit-and run.
Police say the 58-year-old biker was hit about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the SUV made a left turn into the motorcycle's path. Police say they have a witness, too.
The incident happened in the city's Feltonville section.
The victim's name hasn't been released.
