Couple charged in death of mother; elder abuse alleged

A western Pennsylvania man and woman have been charged in the death of her mother, who authorities allege was abused, malnourished and beaten with a table leg.
Thirty-four-year-old Peter Shoemaker Jr. and 33-year-old Lisa Nelson are charged in Fayette County with criminal homicide, conspiracy, aggravated and simple assault and reckless endangering.
Authorities say 63-year-old Sally Nelson, who lived with the couple and their three children, suffered a head injury in October and was found unresponsive the following day. She died in November at UPMC Mercy, and authorities said an autopsy found signs of abuse.
Court documents didn't list an attorney for Shoemaker, and a number listed in his name was no longer in service; Nelson was listed as represented by the county public defender's office, which couldn't be reached Saturday.
