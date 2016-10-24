Post-game behavior disappointing

It was wonderful to see Penn State be victorious over Ohio State and we applaud the players, coach and fans. The fan support was certainly a contributing factor to the win.
Therefore, it was, as always, so disheartening to see the damage unruly and undisciplined fans did to downtown State College. Their actions do not represent fan support, but selfish gratifications for themselves, which is a sure sign of immaturity.
Therefore, any students responsible should be treated as too immature to attend Penn State and suspended for at least one semester. They also, as well as non-students, should be subject to punishments decreed by local law enforcement.
Beverly J. Morgan, Whiting, N.J.
