Trump’s pledge of unity: Quit complaining and unify around me

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer Pause

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

2:02 Hundreds of people, thousands of flowers

1:20 The United States of Powerball

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre