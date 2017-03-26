The Centre Daily Times gives a thumbs up to Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, for hosting a town hall meeting April 3 at Celebration Hall in College Township and for actively engaging with his constituents
In a time of political transition, having a forum for people to express their thoughts on upcoming legislation and learn more about the representatives’ positions on topics of interest is more important than ever.
Town halls are a great opportunity for elected officials to meet face-to-face with their constituents, hear their concerns and answer their questions. There is already a large number of registered attendees and we hope this response will encourage Sen. Corman to consider holding additional forums at alternative times to include those who are not able to attend a morning meeting.
Let your voice be heard and register to attend Corman’s live town hall at 9-11 a.m. April 3 at Celebration Hall, Hoag’s Catering, 2280 Commercial Blvd., State College.
Attendance is by RSVP only. Those interested in attending can RSVP to 355-0477, or mwise@pasen.gov.
