Thumbs down to trustee Al Lord’s comments

1:19 Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist Pause

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:51 Prevention is Priceless

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:59 Elevate your garden guacamole

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work