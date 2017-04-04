Thumbs down to trustee Al Lord’s comments

Comments made by Penn State trustee Al Lord are being given a thumbs down this week. Late last week, Lord put the university in the national news again, and not in a good way.
He stated that he has “little sympathy” for some of the “so-called victims” of former Nittany Lions assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse.
Lord issued a statement Monday to clarify his “flippant and caustic” comments. The apology and clarification are steps in the right direction; however, we feel it’s too little, too late.
Lord’s original comments are inappropriate and counterproductive to the leadership position taken by Penn State and his colleagues on the board of trustees, who have consistently focused on the victims’ welfare. They are unrepresentative of the culture of understanding and vigilance our town-gown community has worked hard to create in the wake of the worst scandal in Penn State history.
As an alumni trustee seeking re-election this year, Lord’s comments call into question his ability to responsibly serve on Penn State’s board of trustees and represent alumni.
