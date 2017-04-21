Thumbs up to learning more about climate change solutions

The Centre Daily Times editorial board recently had the chance to sit down with representatives from the local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focuses on national policies to address climate change. The group works diligently to educate citizens on options and potential solutions when it comes to national climate change policy. We witnessed firsthand how difficult a task this can be, and for this, Citizens’ Climate Lobby deserves a thumbs up.
The health of our environment is critical to all beings on our planet. And the first step toward making a positive impact on the environment is seeking information on about climate issues and possible solutions. CCL provides a wealth of information, and is a great place to start. The local chapter is always accepting new members, too. For more information visit: http://citizensclimatelobby.org/chapters/PA_State_College.
Comments