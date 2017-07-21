Time to stop chasing the ‘white whale’

In “Moby Dick,” Captain Ahab declares, “All my means are sane, my motive and object mad.” He rigged the whole ship and its system of command to drive his men to break their backs, to crack their oars, all so he could take down the white whale.
For more than two years, a broad coalition of our region’s citizens have stood against the Toll Brothers’ proposed Cottages development in Ferguson Township. As letters, opinion pieces and news stories in this paper have shown, there’s a fight for control of the Pequod.
Citizens are refusing to row for Ahab any more. As I write, some of them have appealed to the Supreme Court to hear Pennypacker v. Ferguson to stop the land development plan. Under the banner of the Nittany Valley Water Coalition, citizens are occupying the proposed Cottages site for the eighth week and negotiating a community-oriented and environmentally principled land swap to relocate the development. This is good news.
But the ship should never have gone this way.
More than a dozen citizens filed a lawsuit against Ferguson Township in December 2015 to stop the Cottages from being built. They argued that the former board of supervisors approved a plan that did an end run around zoning law. Zoned agricultural land, they said, can’t legally be converted into stormwater infrastructure for a development in another zoning district. Before I was elected to the Ferguson board, I made the same argument. I hold to it today. So did Judge Grine when he ruled last year that the development plan be vacated.
But the Commonwealth Court overturned Grine’s decision a couple of months ago. Springton Pointe — i.e. the Toll Brothers — argued that citizens hadn’t intervened at the right time when the tentative plan was approved. Rather, they’d intervened at the time of the final plan. Sadly, Commonwealth Court agreed with the Toll Brothers.
Before I say more, I respect the courts as part of a cautious system of checks and balances. Unlike the current real estate mogul who’s captured the presidency and thrown temper tantrums at the slightest hint of disagreement from the courts, I’m not interested in disparaging judges. It’s not the court I find troubling. It’s the way overly wealthy land-controlling interests have rigged laws against people.
The Commonwealth Court’s ruling shows that the law easily forces elected governments and citizens to row toward mad destinations. Springton Pointe, like other mega-corporations, has an army of lawyers with thousands upon thousands of hours of training and experience that is backed by a war chest of money. That gives them an advantage to access municipal staffs and boards, access citizens don’t have. At the same time, boards are staffed by neophytes who are often retirees, volunteers or folks employed full time in other jobs. The plain fact is that wealthy interests can overwhelm and capture local governments too easily.
This is the same system that’s rigged against indigenous communities, farmers, convents and communities of color. It forces people to relinquish land to desecrating energy or real estate bullies in exchange for a few jobs and years of upkeep, headaches, and ugliness while they make a fortune and legally vandalize our land. Our community is not facing the potentially explosive and poisonous impacts of a fracked gas or tar sands pipeline. But our community is saying “no” to a system that pollutes our land, our government and our spirit.
In 2012, Ferguson Township’s citizens passed a referendum to attach a Community and Environmental Bill of Rights to our Home Rule Charter. It states, “corporate entities and their directors and managers shall not enjoy special privileges or powers under the law which make community majorities subordinate to them.” The fundamental document of our township stands at odds with the Commonwealth Court.
Citizens should be steering the ship, not the manufactured corporate people out of Orwellian fictions. Our friends and neighbors are saying loud and clear that it’s time to stop chasing Moby Dick. The Toll Brothers are not our masters. Ahab can’t be our captain.
In the near term, the Supreme Court could pull down the sails. They could rule in favor of citizens by finding that the previous Ferguson board — people I do respect — broke the law. They could reset the situation.
But Penn State and the Toll Brothers could work with citizens and do what’s best. They could cooperate to find a site where sound community and ecological principles guide the ship. Barring that, they could walk away and start all over. It’s never too late to do the right thing.
It’s time that we stop chasing the white whale. Citizens have been clear about our principled dedication to community autonomy and sustainable development. Will the Toll Brothers and Penn State join us?
Peter Buckland is a Ferguson Township supervisor and vice chair of the board. This piece represents his views and not those of the board.
