Making a recommendation

As a community newspaper, the Centre Daily Times believed it was important to make a recommendation in this year’s race for State College mayor. Before issuing the recommendation, we laid out criteria upon which to evaluate each candidate. The criteria all candidates were measured against were:
▪ Demonstrated leadership skills
▪ Overall character
▪ Historical community knowledge and understanding of current issues
▪ Overall pulse on borough residents’ needs and perspectives
To start our process toward a recommendation, Donald Hahn, Michael Black and Ron Madrid, each completed an initial questionnaire compiled by our editorial board. These questions helped us evaluate the candidates based on the defined criteria and gave us a solid understanding of each candidate’s position on issues facing the borough. Based upon each candidates’ answers to the questionnaires, we developed follow up questions, and invited the candidates into the Centre Daily Times, together, for a chance to answer those questions and meet with our board. Our recommendation was then based on the culmination of these interactions and the candidate we felt best fit our criteria for mayor.
While we were getting to know the candidates we wanted to make sure our readers and voters were as well. The Centre Daily Times sponsored on Oct. 17 a public debate, hosted by Penn State’s the Daily Collegian, at the State Theatre. We also invited all three candidates to write op-eds, which appeared together in the Oct. 22 CDT, about their platforms as mayor.
This process proved valuable for not only helping us get to know the candidates better and their positions, but also for helping us better understand the issues facing the State College borough. We hope that this process proved valuable to you, the voters, as well. If you missed the debate, it can be viewed in full at CentreDaily.com.
We encourage you to get out and vote Nov. 7 in the local municipal and judicial races, as well as the statewide races. Please let us know your thoughts on this year’s municipal elections by sending letters of 250 words or less to letters@centredaily.com. The deadline for accepting letters endorsing political candidates is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Send your thoughts to editorial@centredaily.com.
